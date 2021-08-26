Mark Darwin Grattidge

August 24, 1951-August 18, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Clear Lake – Mark Darwin Grattidge, 69, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Mark was born August 24, 1951, the son of Dick Darwin and Helen Louise (Baker) Grattidge in Mason City. He married Christie Ann Hansen on December 13, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2016.

Mark grew up and attended school in Clear Lake. He entered the United States Air Force on June 25, 1969, and served during in Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on October 19, 1971. For 40 years he worked as a journeyman pipefitter.