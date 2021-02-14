Mark Dana Friedow

April 28, 1949-February 6, 2021

Kanawha-Mark Dana Friedow was born April 28, 1949, in Mason City to Verlyn and June Friedow.

Mark graduated from Kanawha High School in 1967, and then went on to Iowa State University for two years. He was Beta Theta Pi. He interrupted his education to begin his ag business career and tend to his new family. He held various positions in the agriculture industry in Huron, Algona, Klemme, and Jefferson. Most recently he worked as a Strategic Account Manager for Cargill. Mark also proudly served on the Board of Directors of the Robert and Arlene Hamilton Family Charitable Foundation.

Mark lived on his family farm until he was 12, eventually moving with his family into Kanawha. He continued to raise Poland China hogs with his grandfather and uncles. His passion for agriculture stayed in his heart forever.

Mark died from complications of COVID-19 on February 6, 2021.