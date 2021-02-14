 Skip to main content
Mark Dana Friedow
April 28, 1949-February 6, 2021

Kanawha-Mark Dana Friedow was born April 28, 1949, in Mason City to Verlyn and June Friedow.

Mark graduated from Kanawha High School in 1967, and then went on to Iowa State University for two years. He was Beta Theta Pi. He interrupted his education to begin his ag business career and tend to his new family. He held various positions in the agriculture industry in Huron, Algona, Klemme, and Jefferson. Most recently he worked as a Strategic Account Manager for Cargill. Mark also proudly served on the Board of Directors of the Robert and Arlene Hamilton Family Charitable Foundation.

Mark lived on his family farm until he was 12, eventually moving with his family into Kanawha. He continued to raise Poland China hogs with his grandfather and uncles. His passion for agriculture stayed in his heart forever.

Mark died from complications of COVID-19 on February 6, 2021.

Mark is survived by his children and siblings. Son Forrest Friedow (Nathan Marcy) and grandson Mansel of Los Angeles, CA; son Justin (Lorena) Friedow of Belmond, IA, grandson Ricardo Mendoza of Coralville, IA, granddaughter Ashley Friedow of Waterloo, IA, and grandson Aiden Friedow of Belmond, IA; and mother to Forrest and Justin and family friend Ann Freiberg of Iowa City, IA. Daughter Alyssa (Chris) Sundell and grandson Grant of West Des Moines, IA; mother to Alyssa and family friend Vickie Friedow of West Des Moines, IA; stepson Terry Fisher of Gilmore City, IA, grandson Allen Fisher and great granddaughter Avery Fisher of Houston, TX, grandsons Alex Fisher and Christian Fisher of Jonestown, PA, and granddaughters Kylee Reynolds and Victoria Fisher of Houston, TX. Sister Melissa Cook of Britt, IA; brother Mitchell (Geneva) Friedow of Huxley, IA; and sister Rene (Dan) Abels of Kanawha, IA. Special friend Rita Scheiring and her daughter Stephanie Hummel, and her granddaughters Madison and Evelyn Hummel. In addition, Mark had a wonderful extended family, including cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends around the world.

Mark was proceeded in death by his parents Verlyn and June Friedow, and sister Martha Brass.

The family wants to express their gratitude to Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines for their compassionate care during his final days.

There are no public services. Please consider sending donations in Mark's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447

