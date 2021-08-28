Mark Clyde Olchefske

August 14, 1958-August 23, 2021

ALBERT LEA-It is with heavy hearts we announce Mark Clyde Olchefske, age 63, of Albert Lea, formerly of New Brighton MN, passed away on August 23, 2021. He died how he would have wanted: he was still very active, working his typical 12 hour days, having daily lunchtime video calls with grandkids, helping kids with house projects, and fixing cars. His passing was sudden but peaceful with no pain or fear. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and countless others.

Mark said his intelligence was a mile wide and an inch deep. He was a life-long learner, voracious reader, gifted writer, fount of knowledge, and—as is common in (self-proclaimed) introverts—a perpetual networker. He could connect with people with such ease and genuine interest that he could rarely go anywhere without running into someone he knew. One of his favorite parts of his job was being out on the floor talking to his team or welcoming someone stopping into his office for a pep talk, advice, or to share a joke. To him, successful business was about people and relationships.