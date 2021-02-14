Mark B. Bennett

November 4, 1950-February 11, 2021

Mark B. Bennett, 70, died February 11, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born November 4, 1950 in Huron, SD. Mark was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and formerly worked 27 years in Mason City, IA for Winnebago Industries.

Survivors include his wife, Debra “Deb” of Bethany, OK; sons, Greg and significant other Jennifer, and Jeff and wife Paola.

Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Mason City, IA. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com