Mark Allen Thomas

August 29, 1955-August 4, 2022

Mark Allen Thomas, Age 66, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 29, 1955 in Mason City, Iowa to David and Marie (Lauer) Thomas. Mark graduated from Mason City High School and then graduated from Missouri Western State University. He was married to Julie Ohlson on August 2, 1980 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mark was in sales for many years in the Insurance and Car Sales Businesses. Mark and Julie moved to Rice Lake in 2017 where he worked for Kohl's, Herbergers, and Security Finance.

He was a devoted husband and father, a St. Louis Blues Hockey fan, and enjoyed fishing, listening to music and being with his beloved dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Thomas; 2 children, Emma Finch and Stephanie (Kevin) Thomas-Schmidt; mother, Marie Thomas; brother, Gary (Cheri) Thomas; sister, Cynthia Lund; brother-in-law, Gilbert Ohlson; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, David Thomas, and a brother, Dennis Thomas.

Funeral Services will be held at 7PM Monday, August 8, 2022 at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI with visitation from 5-7PM.