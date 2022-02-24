Mark Allen Achenbach
February 22, 2022
ROCKFORD-Mark Allen Achenbach, 58, of Rockford, Iowa passed away February 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Mark passed just a few days shy of his 59th birthday after a long hard fought battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, Iowa. Per Mark's wishes and the family's request, please come in casual dress.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com