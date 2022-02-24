ROCKFORD-Mark Allen Achenbach, 58, of Rockford, Iowa passed away February 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Mark passed just a few days shy of his 59th birthday after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, Iowa. Per Mark's wishes and the family's request, please come in casual dress.