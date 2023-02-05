Mark Alan Akers

August 19, 1953-January 26, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Mark Alan Akers, 69, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with his loving family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Sue Hill.

Mark Alan Akers, the son of Daryl and Darlene (Stevens) Akers, was born August 19, 1953 in Clarion, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1971. After graduation, he lived in Florida for a while with friends. In the summer of 1979, he met Sue Hill, that's when their life journey of 43 years began. They were blessed with two children, Jennifer and Steven. During Jennifer and Steven's school days, he would never miss supporting them in activities and sporting events. His strong support continued through their adult lives. He was very proud of them and their accomplishments. All it took was a phone call and he was there for his family.

Mark's career has always focused around cars, auto detailing, working on them or installing stereos. After retiring in 2014, you could find him in the garage. “Ake's” garage became a hangout for friends.

Mark was well known for his passion for cars. He won many trophies participating in car shows. His most recent cars were a 1971 Chevelle SS and a 1974 Nova SS drag car. He was always coming up with ways to modify or increase their speed. It would not be unusual for Mark and his son Steven, to pull the motor out of a car one weekend, and put it back in the next. Taking the Nova to the track, home projects, working in the yard, biking and listening to classic rock music were other hobbies he enjoyed. “Ake” was also known to pull occasional pranks on his friends and co-workers.

Mark is survived by his lifelong partner Sue; children Jennifer Akers of Mason City, Steven Akers of Tampa Bay, FL; and cats Leo, Milo, Sweetie and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his parents Daryl and Darlene.

