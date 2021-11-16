Mark A. Trees

May 12, 1949-November 10, 2021

EAST GULL LAKE, MN-Mark A. Trees, age 72 of East Gull Lake, MN, formerly of Forest City, IA died at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mark was born to Marvin A. and Margie J. (Johnson) Trees on May 12, 1949, in Estherville, IA. He attended Forest City Community School and graduated in 1967. Upon graduating from Drake University, Mark returned to Forest City and was a partner with his father raising Hereford cattle. Later, he worked at Home Federal Savings and Loan and Manufacturer's Bank and Trust, both in Forest City.

Mark married Margret Moklestad in 1979; the couple later divorced.

While living in the Brainerd, MN area, Mark worked at Houston Ford in Pine River, MN, fulfilling a lifelong love of cars.

Mark is survived by his significant other, Roxanne Tuomi of East Gull Lake, MN; Roxanne's children and grandchildren; siblings Marion (Rhonda) Trees of Crosslake, MN; Marty (Lona) Trees of Forest City, IA; Mary (Marvin) Kingland of Hanlontown, IA; Marshall (Mary) Trees of Plymouth, MN; nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mark is remembered for his dedication to family and his love of the outdoors.

Memorials may be directed to: Good Samaritan Society Hospice, 24090 Smiley Rd. Suite 201, Nisswa, MN 56468

Private family services are being held.