Marjory R. Penney
February 26, 1930 - February 18, 2020
Osage - Marjory Rose Penney, age 89, of Osage, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marjory was born February 26, 1930, in rural Mitchell County, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Rosenberg) Dieterichs. She graduated from Osage High School in 1947, and attended Iowa State Teachers College. Marjory taught country school in Burr Oak Township. On July 25, 1948, she married Merle “Mike” Penney at the Osage Lutheran Church. Marjory worked at The Scott Store and Osage Farmers National Bank (now First Citizens Bank). She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjory and Mike were ardent supporters of everything their grandsons were involved in. They attended many ballgames, chorus and band concerts.
Marjory is survived by her son, Mark (Cathy) Penney of Osage; her two grandsons, Kent (April) Penney and their children Violet, Brek, Dax and Daphne of Melbourne, Florida, and Scott (Hollie) Penney and their children, Addilyn, Reagan and Amelia of Jordan, Minnesota; her brother, Larry (Roma) Dieterichs of Waverly; her aunt, Dolores (Paul) Fleming of Plymouth, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle “Mike” in 2015; her father and mother-in-law, Sidney (Helen) Penney; in-laws, Vinus “Bill” (Lorraine) Penney, Doris (Glen) Canny, Babe (Cliff) Canny, and Earle (Beverly) Penney.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.