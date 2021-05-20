Marjory Ann (Pralle) Koenen
March 31, 1933-March 31, 1933
LATIMER-Marjory Ann (Pralle) Koenen, 88, of Latimer, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2021, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton, Iowa. Marj was born on March 31, 1933, to William C. and Emily (Mehlberg) Pralle. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Marj attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Franklin Consolidated School in Latimer in 1951. She attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. Marj was united in marriage to David Koenen on August 11, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer.
Marj was a wife, homemaker, and mother to four daughters. She supported and encouraged David in his insurance business with Aid Association for Lutherans. Favorite pastimes included reading, listening to hymns, and visiting with friends. Marj's greatest joy was visits with her children and grandchildren.
Marj was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was involved in LWML and enjoyed using her talent at the book counter and teaching Sunday School. She loved volunteering at St. Paul's School library where she shared her favorite books with the children.
Marj is survived by her husband David, daughter Pam (Tom) Tyrrell of Clarion, and their children Kristen (Matt), Joe (Karla), and Daniel (Liana); daughter Julie (Brad) Homan of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and their children, Jon (Tanya), David (Trisha), and Allison (Ben); daughter Susan (Scott) of Seward, Nebraska, and their children, Erin (Jason), Mark, and Lauren; 20 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Carol Ann Koenen; along with many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister De Elda May, daughter Shari Jean, and granddaughter Marin Lynn Wilcox; in-laws Louisa and Henry Wiemann, Florence and Harvey Koelder, Jerry and Carol Joy Koenen, Bill Koenen, Amelia and Dale Langford; and niece Cherylene Stoltenberg.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Lutheran School or Lutherans for Life.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer. Those attending Marj's visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer.
Family and friends who are unable to attend Marj's funeral service will have the opportunity to join it virtually via "Zoom" on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. To join the Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 832 9707 4122
Passcode: 325473
