Marjory Ann (Pralle) Koenen

March 31, 1933-May 18, 2021

LATIMER-Marjory Ann (Pralle) Koenen, 88, of Latimer, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2021, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton, Iowa. Marj was born on March 31, 1933, to William C. and Emily (Mehlberg) Pralle. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Marj attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Franklin Consolidated School in Latimer in 1951. She attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. Marj was united in marriage to David Koenen on August 11, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer.

Marj was a wife, homemaker, and mother to four daughters. She supported and encouraged David in his insurance business with Aid Association for Lutherans. Favorite pastimes included reading, listening to hymns, and visiting with friends. Marj's greatest joy was visits with her children and grandchildren.

Marj was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was involved in LWML and enjoyed using her talent at the book counter and teaching Sunday School. She loved volunteering at St. Paul's School library where she shared her favorite books with the children.