Marjorie U. Jensen

July 4, 1929-November 1, 2021

Marjorie Umhau Jensen was embraced by God's loving arms on All Saints Day, November 1, 2021, and He said unto her, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (Matthew 25:23).

Marj's story began on July 4th, 1929. She was born in Washington, DC, the daughter of John Bernard, Sr. and Frieda Elizabeth Umhau, sister of John “Jay” Bernard, Jr. Marj graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Lucy Webb Hayes school of nursing in 1950 and began her life of caring for others.

Marj met the love of her life, Warren “Jens” Leroy Jensen, at Grace Lutheran Church as a teenager, and they wed on February 16, 1957. Together, they raised 3 children in the Washington, DC area and then retired to Clear Lake, Iowa in 1978. Marj moved east in the spring of 2020, settling in Greenville, South Carolina.

Marj is now reunited with her husband (1986), her son Peter (2009), and two of her grandchildren, Whitney Mahaffey (2017) and Jesse Mahaffey (2003)

Marj's story continues through her daughters, Katherine (Ralph) Schwartzbeck of Atlanta, Georgia and Amy (Michael) Mahaffey of Greenville, South Carolina, as well as her 8 grandchildren (Jennifer Gibson, JulieAnn Parker, Michaela Mahaffey, Jordan Mahaffey, Megan Mahaffey, Joseph Hall, Christian Jensen, and Zachary Jensen) and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date. To honor Marj's memory, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, the Salvation Army, Lutheran World Relief, or the Special Needs Fund at OneVision.