Marjorie Sturges

August 11, 2022

Marjorie Sturges, 91, of Leander, TX, formerly of Clear Lake/Mason City, was welcomed home into the arms of her Lord and Savior August 11, 2022.

She spent the past 10 years in Texas with her daughter Sandy, who faithfully and lovingly provided her care.

Marjorie was predeceased by husband Mick (2008) and daughter Linda (2021).

Survivors include daughter Sandy and her family, son Dennis/Denise and their family and the family of Linda Paulsen.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cards of remembrance may be sent to Dennis Sturges, 402 Bell Court, St. Ansgar, Iowa 50472.