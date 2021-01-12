Marjorie Schroeder

Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder, 87, of Stacyville was born March 10, 1933 in Grafton, Iowa at home to Carl and Esther (Tesch) Nack and passed away December 24, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa at the Hospice of North Iowa. She was the fourth of five children. She attended school in St. Ansgar. She met the love her life Robert Schroeder in school. They were married October 14, 1951 and together raised five children. Roberta Schroeder, Neil (Linda) Schroeder, Renae (Albert) Hooper, Marjean (Kevin) Pals and Ronald (Janice) Schroeder. She was proud of her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to their events, celebrating everyone's birthdays and being together as a family on holidays.