Marjorie Schroeder
March 10, 1933-December 24, 2020
Marjorie was AMAZING! She was LOVED by all!
Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder, 87, of Stacyville was born March 10, 1933 in Grafton, Iowa at home to Carl and Esther (Tesch) Nack and passed away December 24, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa at the Hospice of North Iowa. She was the fourth of five children. She attended school in St. Ansgar. She met the love her life Robert Schroeder in school. They were married October 14, 1951 and together raised five children. Roberta Schroeder, Neil (Linda) Schroeder, Renae (Albert) Hooper, Marjean (Kevin) Pals and Ronald (Janice) Schroeder. She was proud of her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to their events, celebrating everyone's birthdays and being together as a family on holidays.
Marj loved her family, her church and her garden. She worked hard on the farm and for more than 30 years she worked as a CNA at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar. She loved her church family and serving her friends at the St. Ansgar Senior Center. For the last two years, she called the Stacyville Community Nursing Center home.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert, and her siblings. Memorials can be directed to St. Ansgar Senior Center, Stacyville Community Nursing Home and St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Toeterville, Iowa.
Join the family in honoring Marjorie on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. at Schroeder and Sites in St. Ansgar, Iowa and funeral on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Toeterville with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Toeterville.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
