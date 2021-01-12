 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marjorie Schroeder
0 comments

Marjorie Schroeder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Schroeder

March 10, 1933-December 24, 2020

Marjorie was AMAZING! She was LOVED by all!

Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder, 87, of Stacyville was born March 10, 1933 in Grafton, Iowa at home to Carl and Esther (Tesch) Nack and passed away December 24, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa at the Hospice of North Iowa. She was the fourth of five children. She attended school in St. Ansgar. She met the love her life Robert Schroeder in school. They were married October 14, 1951 and together raised five children. Roberta Schroeder, Neil (Linda) Schroeder, Renae (Albert) Hooper, Marjean (Kevin) Pals and Ronald (Janice) Schroeder. She was proud of her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to their events, celebrating everyone's birthdays and being together as a family on holidays.

Marj loved her family, her church and her garden. She worked hard on the farm and for more than 30 years she worked as a CNA at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar. She loved her church family and serving her friends at the St. Ansgar Senior Center. For the last two years, she called the Stacyville Community Nursing Center home.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert, and her siblings. Memorials can be directed to St. Ansgar Senior Center, Stacyville Community Nursing Home and St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Toeterville, Iowa.

Join the family in honoring Marjorie on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. at Schroeder and Sites in St. Ansgar, Iowa and funeral on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Toeterville with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Toeterville.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News