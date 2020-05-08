× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marjorie Ruth Nelsen Osier

October 5, 1935 - May 5, 2020

Marjorie Ruth Nelsen Osier was born on October 5, 1935, in Hampton, Iowa. She was the fourth child of Everett and Ruth (Beenen) Nelsen. She passed away on May 5, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, Iowa. She attended country school, Rowan Public School, and Dows Public School, where she graduated in 1953. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College, where she was an active member of the Wesley Foundation and the National Honorary Science Fraternity, Chi Beta Phi. After teaching elementary school in Goldfield, she continued her schooling at Parsons College, where she earned her B.S. degree and began teaching elementary school in Fairfield.

On June 10, 1956, Marge was united in marriage to Jerald Osier in Dows, Iowa. They had four children: David, Karen, Samuel, and Walter. After living in Fairfield and Cedar Falls, Iowa, they moved to Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Marge taught 8th grade science at Mount Pleasant Community School and then science and English at Towers High School at the Southeast Iowa Mental Hospital in Mount Pleasant. Following the partial closure of the school, she taught GED classes to prisoners at the Mount Pleasant Medium Security Prison.