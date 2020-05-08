Marjorie Ruth Nelsen Osier
October 5, 1935 - May 5, 2020
Marjorie Ruth Nelsen Osier was born on October 5, 1935, in Hampton, Iowa. She was the fourth child of Everett and Ruth (Beenen) Nelsen. She passed away on May 5, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, Iowa. She attended country school, Rowan Public School, and Dows Public School, where she graduated in 1953. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College, where she was an active member of the Wesley Foundation and the National Honorary Science Fraternity, Chi Beta Phi. After teaching elementary school in Goldfield, she continued her schooling at Parsons College, where she earned her B.S. degree and began teaching elementary school in Fairfield.
On June 10, 1956, Marge was united in marriage to Jerald Osier in Dows, Iowa. They had four children: David, Karen, Samuel, and Walter. After living in Fairfield and Cedar Falls, Iowa, they moved to Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Marge taught 8th grade science at Mount Pleasant Community School and then science and English at Towers High School at the Southeast Iowa Mental Hospital in Mount Pleasant. Following the partial closure of the school, she taught GED classes to prisoners at the Mount Pleasant Medium Security Prison.
Following her separation from Jerry, Marge moved to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where she taught 4th grade at La Lima International School for three years. She then briefly returned to Iowa prior to moving to Tarsus, Turkey. She served as a missionary, foreign vice principal, and teacher at Tarsus American School for ten years. She accompanied students on many travel adventures, including Ankara, Cypress, the Holy Lands, and cruises down the Nile River. Marge traveled to 21 European countries during her career as a teacher, both for work and for pleasure. She also took many trips to the Maldives, which was one of her favorite places in all of her travels. Her life was filled with adventure and learning. As she traveled, she was immersed in a variety of cultures and loved them all.
Upon returning home from Tarsus, Marge held several positions, including Rowan Library Director; Postmaster Relief in Rowan, Galt, Coulter, and Woolstock; CNA; Homemaker Home Health Aide; and clerk for vocational rehabilitation for Wright County nurses.
Marge's life was dedicated to serving God and others. She was a lay minister and was honored to give sermons at several area churches and to residents at the Belmond Care Center.
A few of Marge's favorite hobbies included reading, singing and writing music and poetry, traveling, wood carving, painting, and photography. She was a member of the United Church of Rowan, St. Luke's Healing Order, Rowan Lion's Club, Come Join Us Club, and National Wood Carvers Association. This is a brief list of her service, as she was involved in many groups, clubs, and organizations throughout her life.
She is survived by her children Dave (Shari) Osier of Bondurant, Karen (Mike) Smith of Belmond, and Walt Osier (Kim Bessine) of Burlington; grandchildren Ashlee Osier, Kendall Osier, Marshal Barr, Nick Smith, Austin Smith, Matthew Smith, Mariah Smith, Chanci Osier, Marina Osier, Alex Osier, Nicole Osier, Desiree Osier, Makayla Messerschmitt, and Janea Osier; brothers Dr. Carl Nelsen and Dr. Jerry Nelsen, and sister Josie Rutter.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Everett and Ruth Nelsen, brother Dr. E. Marlo Nelsen, son Sam, and grandsons Bret Osier and Joseph Kramer.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 9th at the Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.