Marjorie P. Hall

Marjorie Pauline Hall, the daughter of Hans and Mina (Duggan) Kofoot, was born June 19, 1926 on a farm northwest of Rockwell. In 1930, she moved with her family to Mason City and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 1944. After high school, she worked at Komo Photo in Mason City helping develop photos. On February 12, 1949 she was married to Merle Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They farmed north of Garner until 1952 when they moved to a farm northeast of Miller. Besides helping on the farm and raising their family, Marjorie also worked as a bookkeeper for the Hancock County Health Services from 1985 to 2002. In October of 2006, she moved to Prairie View Apartments in Garner and moved back to the Forest City area in 2014. She enjoyed reading, sewing and making quilts.