Marjorie Martha Hefte
March 1, 1924 - August 17, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Marjorie Martha Hefte, 95, of Belmond and formerly of Britt, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
A Celebration of Life for Marjorie Hefte will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Marjorie Martha Lemke was born in Klemme, Iowa on March 1, 1924 to Henry F. Lemke Jr. and Daisy (Greiman) Lemke. She was raised and educated in Klemme, graduating as Salutatorian with the Class of 1941. She was offered scholarships to two institutions, but was unable to attend college because of costs.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Rudolph Hefte on August 27, 1941 in Plattsburg, Missouri. To this union, children Marlys, Rosemary and Dorance, were born. Rudy served in the United States Army and Marjorie moved with him to Amarillo, Texas and Denver, Colorado before settling in Britt following Rudy's discharge from the service. Together with her husband, they operated Rudy's Service Station in Britt until retirement for both.
While her children were at home, she was active as a Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother, 4H Leaders, Methodist Secretary, and for 25 years was in Theta Rho Club. She was also a P.P. of the American Legion Auxiliary, Britt PTA, Women's Club and the Rebekah Lodge.
In 1959, she discontinued most of the activities to become the full time bookkeeper at the Britt Creamery, retiring in 1969.
Her proudest social achievement was serving as President of the Rebekah Assembly of Iowa in 1969 – 1970. She went on to serve 7 appointments on the International Rebekah level.
She was a member of the Britt Library Board for 30 years, serving as secretary of 18 years – later as assistant library.
She was an avid reader, a whiz of crosswords, especially loved to set a pretty table to entertain her card club, and enjoyed traveling.
Marjorie and Rudy enjoyed traveling, they visited 13 countries in Europe in the early 1980s, more than 40 U.S. States and a number of Canadian provinces. Rudy loved to fish and Marjorie made sure the family sought out some educational opportunities while on vacation together. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and placed a great emphasis on education for her children. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and tatting. She was self-taught on the piano, and loved playing 500 and Rummikub with her grandchildren.
Her family was her first love and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially precious to her.
Left to cherish Marjorie's memory are her children, Marlys Hefte of Des Moines, Rosemary Middleton of Belmond and Dorance (Connie) Hefte of Cassville, Wisconsin; grandchildren Victoria (Lee) Wilkerson of Golden, Colorado, Richard (Tiffany) Middleton of Arvada, Colorado, Kimberly (Scott) McKnight of North Liberty, Iowa, Meghan (Chad) Howell of Davenport and Andrew (Laura) Hefte of Shawnee, Kansas; great-grandchildren McKayla, McKinzy and Michael Middleton, Nikolas and Karla McKnight, Tyler, Allie Stolte, and Alex Howell, Haelynn, Charlotte, Wilhelmina and Eliza Hefte; sister-in-law Isabel Lemke of Des Moines; special friend Tom Middleton of Belmond; Helen Hunter and family of Indianola; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Hefte, sister Mildred McLaughlin and brothers Leon, Marvin and Donald Lemke.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
