Marjorie M. Larson

She was a member of the Plymouth American Legion Auxiliary and held office in the unit and was President of the Cerro Gordo County American Legion Auxiliary.

Marjorie loved going dancing. She spent many years bowling and was a member of the Clear Lake Bowling League. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with her daughters and granddaughter to National Bowling Conventions and State or National Tournaments. She won a 600 Tournament just before she decided to quit bowling at the age of 86.

Marjorie was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She worked outside on her gardens well into her 80's. During her later years in life she liked playing cards and BINGO at the Hampton Senior Center.

She was known to have a crochet or knitting needle in her hand. Marjorie made all kinds of quilts, mittens, booties, dollies, jewelry trees and crafts and then would sell her homemade items or give to family. Her children always had plenty of mittens growing up.