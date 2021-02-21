Marjorie Lu (Evans) Reuten
November 9, 1932-December 29, 2020
Cottonwood, AZ – Marjorie Lu (Evans) Reuten, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 with family by her side in Cottonwood, Arizona.
“Marge” (Evans) Reuten was born in Glendale, Arizona. When Marge was young, the Evans family moved to Sac City Iowa where she graduated from Sac City High School. Following high school graduation, she worked in Washington, DC in the F.B.I. Fingerprint Dept. and later, in the office of J.W. Marriot and son, Bill, of Marriot Hotels. She returned to Iowa for a B.S. degree in Elementary Education at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1956. After working 2 years as a stewardess on Eastern Airlines' first jet airliner, she married Fred R. Reuten of Closter, New Jersey, where they had two daughters, Laura and Elizabeth. Marge was a homemaker and full-time mother until late 1970's whence she dedicated herself to an administrative career with New Jersey Bergen County Board of Realtors. Despite living and working far from Iowa, she enjoyed returning to her home state to visit family.
After losing her youngest daughter, Elizabeth, to cancer and then retirement in the 1990's, she left many New Jersey friends and her beloved United Methodist Church in 1996 for sunny Sedona, AZ to be near her daughter and 2 grandchildren.
Marge's new life in Arizona was filled with a vibrant social life, church activities, international travel, community service to the elderly, and other various causes including animal welfare efforts. She loved dancing and was a performing member of a Sedona senior dance troupe into her 70's. She relished Arizona's climate, vistas and “big blue sky.” Marge's zest for life, people, and adventure will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her energy, smile, and fortitude even during trying times were an inspiration to all who her knew her.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Laura Kessler of Flagstaff, AZ; 2 granddaughters, Charlotte Kessler of Gilbert, AZ and Lilah Kessler of Tucson, AZ; her sister-in-law, Shannon (Grady) Bagget of Gulfport, Mississippi; her niece, Nancy (Neil) Van Horn of Wadena, IA; her nephews, Dennis “Tex” (Heidi) Irwin of Monterey, CA; Joe Evans of Jackson, MS, and Roger Evans of Gulfport, MS.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Esther and Roger Evans; her sister, Marilyn Irwin of Riceville, IA; her brother, Robert “Bob” Evans, and by her daughter, Elizabeth Reuten.
Marjorie is interred at the Flagstaff Citizens' Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.
For those who wish to give memorial contributions, the family suggests donations to Maggie's Hospice of Cottonwood, Arizona.
