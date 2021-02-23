Marjorie Lu (Evans) Reuten

“Marge” (Evans) Reuten was born in Glendale, Arizona. When Marge was young, the Evans family moved to Sac City Iowa where she graduated from Sac City High School. Following high school graduation, she worked in Washington, DC in the F.B.I. Fingerprint Dept. and later, in the office of J.W. Marriot and son, Bill, of Marriot Hotels. She returned to Iowa for a B.S. degree in Elementary Education at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1956. After working 2 years as a stewardess on Eastern Airlines' first jet airliner, she married Fred R. Reuten of Closter, New Jersey, where they had two daughters, Laura and Elizabeth. Marge was a homemaker and full-time mother until late 1970's whence she dedicated herself to an administrative career with New Jersey Bergen County Board of Realtors. Despite living and working far from Iowa, she enjoyed returning to her home state to visit family.