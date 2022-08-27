Marjorie J. Roelfs

February 27, 1926-August 24, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie J. Roelfs will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, Iowa. The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM in the parish hall.

Rite of Committal and interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Williams, Iowa. Marjorie passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, Iowa on August 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie Jean Caudle was born on a farm near Spencer, South Dakota on February 27, 1926. She was the second of eight children born to James W. Caudle and Louise T. (Peterson) Caudle. In 1932, Marjorie's parents and her three siblings moved back to Ellsworth, Iowa, from whence they came in 1924. She graduated from high school in 1944 at Blairsburg, Iowa, and afterwards entered the Cadet Nurse Corp at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. She graduated as an R.N. in the class of 1948 and practiced at the VA Hospital in Des Moines and at hospitals in Webster City and Fort Dodge, Iowa.

In 1948 she married Carleton A. Chapman, a farmer from Blairsburg, Iowa. To this union four children were born: Craig, Keith, Richard and Mary Kay. Marjorie's husband died In 1965 and the following year she moved the family to Clear Lake, Iowa. Marjorie married Walter W. Roelfs in 1970 resulting in a blended family with the addition of Walter's son, Ron Roelfs.

With a passion for travel, Walter and Marjorie enjoyed trips to Europe and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. They lived in Clear Lake and Mason City, Iowa, San Diego, California, and Scottsdale and Sun City in the Phoenix area before moving back to Mason City in 1989.

Marjorie was a volunteer at various hospitals and schools and a 20 year member of the Keynotes group in Clear Lake. Her main interests were family activities, writing and poetry. She had a deep Christian Faith which was the bedrock of her life and legacy.

Marjorie and Walter moved to Woodlands Creek Retirement Community in Clive, Iowa in 2013 where Walter passed away in 2015. Marjorie spent the remaining years of her life at Woodland's Silvercrest and at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.

Survivors include: her brother Jim Caudle, sisters Alyce Paulson and Rena Weidman, children Craig (Phyllis) Chapman, Keith (Gerry) Chapman, Richard (Jayme) Chapman, Mary Kay (Ruben J.) Garcia and Ron (Phyllis) Roelfs. Grandchildren: Daniel (Katarina) Chapman, Rachel (Jacob) Ertz, Chris (Deanna) Chapman, Elizabeth (Tim) McPherson, Nicole (Brian) Dunlap, Greta (Joseph) Merck, William Chapman, Theodore Chapman, Casey (Stephanie) Roelfs and Tyler (Sarah) Roelfs. Marjorie is survived by 16 great-grandchilren. She was predeceased by her siblings Wayne Caudle, Harold Caudle, Carroll “Vince” Caudle, Bonnie (Caudle) Kitterman and her parents James W. and Louise T. Caudle.

The family extends its sincerest gratitude to the staffs at Silvercrest, Kennybrook Village and Suncrest Hospice for their exceptional care, support and love of Marjorie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.