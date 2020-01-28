Marjorie J. (Groe) Myhr
December 23, 1931 - January 21, 2020
Marjorie J. (Groe) Myhr, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. She was 88.
A memorial service and burial will be held June 26 in Mason City, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Mrs. Myhr was born December 23, 1931 in Lake Mills, IA. Following high school, she attended Waldorf College where she met the love of her life, Roy, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Mrs. Myhr was a loving Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. Furthermore, her extended family brought her great joy and happiness. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Myhr was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Roy Myhr; her parents Gilman and Cora Groe; her brothers, Orlin (Norma) Groe, Lester (Lovenea) Groe, Gaylord (Helen) Groe, Noreen (Gladys) Groe, Raymond Groe, Dennis Groe; her sisters, Carol (Bud) Willand, Shirley (Dale) Holstad, Jean (Sam) Wilson, Irene McDowel; a grandson, Patrick Dalton; a sister-in-law, Maryann Myhr.
Survivors include a son, Scot (Sheryl) Myhr, Redlands, CA; a daughter, Jodi Dalton, Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, Erica Dalton, Auburn, AL, Tyler (Emma) Dalton, Baltimore, MD, Corrie Myhr and Esther Myhr, Redlands, CA; a brother-in-law, Dean Myhr of Tucson, AZ; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Groe, Lake Mills, IA; a loving caregiver and friend, Janie Taylor, many nieces and nephews and friends also survive.
A special expression of gratitude to Vivian and the staff of Home Instead.
