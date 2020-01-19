Marjorie F. “Marge” Booth
April 15, 1935 – Jan. 15, 2020
VENTURA -- Marjorie F. “Marge” Booth, 84, of Manly and formerly of Ventura, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Manly Care Center in Manly.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, January 19, from 1 pm until 3 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Marge's service at the funeral home on Monday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Marge's name in care of her family.
The daughter of Wesley and Amanda (Bean) Wilkerson, Marjorie was born on April 15, 1935 in Austin, Minn. She attended from Mason City High School.
Marge was united in marriage to Samuel Booth at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they would be blessed with four children, Glen, Wendy, Samuel, Jr., and Lori.
For many years the family resided on an acreage near Mason City where Marge tended to the home and raised their children. Friends and family alike loved visiting Uncle Sam and Aunt Marge's where countless hours were spent fishing along the Winnebago River.
In 1985 the family moved to Ventura and began renovations on their dream home. Marge and Sam loved decorating for Christmas in Ventura and in the winter months could oftentimes be found working on jigsaw puzzles together. Marge loved cooking and hosting the family for Sunday afternoon dinners. In her free time she enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens as well as sewing and embroidering.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Glen (Connie) Booth, Elkhart, IN, Wendy Christenson, Owensville, MO, and Lori (Ted) Lawyer, Ventura; grandchildren, Jamie, Derek, Vincent, Heather, Nathan, Samuel, III, Brittany, Remington, and Ericka; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Mary) Wilkerson, Clinton, Freda Hedrick, Mason City, and Alberta Wilkerson, Mason City; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Booth, Sr.; son, Samuel Booth, Jr.; grandson, Samuel Christenson; daughter in law, Barbara Weiner; and siblings, Loren, John, David, LaDonna, and Wesley, Jr. Wilkerson, and Comella True.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
