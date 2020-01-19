Marjorie F. “Marge” Booth

April 15, 1935 – Jan. 15, 2020

VENTURA -- Marjorie F. “Marge” Booth, 84, of Manly and formerly of Ventura, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Manly Care Center in Manly.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, January 19, from 1 pm until 3 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Marge's service at the funeral home on Monday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Marge's name in care of her family.

The daughter of Wesley and Amanda (Bean) Wilkerson, Marjorie was born on April 15, 1935 in Austin, Minn. She attended from Mason City High School.

Marge was united in marriage to Samuel Booth at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they would be blessed with four children, Glen, Wendy, Samuel, Jr., and Lori.