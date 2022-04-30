Marjorie (Eenhuis) Peterson

Marjorie Caroline (Eenhuis) Peterson was born June 25, 1938 to Menno J. and Mathilda (Schlawin) Eenhuis on a farm north of Kanawha, Iowa. She was baptized July 24, 1938 and confirmed March 29, 1953 in the Christian Reformed Church. Marjorie graduated from Hayfield High School in May 1955. On September 26, 1956 Marjorie married her lifelong love, Orlando Luverne Peterson. Marjorie and Orlando met while roller skating in Forest City. She told her friends I'm going to marry that boy! Marjorie lived and worked in the Forest City, Iowa area which included 21 years at Forest City Bank & Trust/Liberty Bank before retiring. Orlando and Marjorie spent retirement years traveling the United States. She was proud to say they had visited 40 states. In retirement they spent several years in Port Aransas, Texas managing Gulf Shores resort, fishing, and walking the beach. Being with her family, researching the family's history, traveling, and reading were Marjorie's favorite past-times. Marjorie loved the Lord and lived by the thoughts and words "God is in Control."