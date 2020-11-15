Marjorie E. Risting

Marjorie will be remembered for passing on stories of her family immigrating from Norway, the great grandfather who helped build the church steeple, serving dinner to the farmers during harvest. Best loved by all generations, are the countless family photo albums she filmed and organized.

Early years never included hearing the words “I love you” (that came with age) but she showed her love in big and little ways: a baby blanket for the newest great grandchild, a favorite dinner meal when returning home for a visit. Holidays and birthdays were special, especially Christmas. Everyone's favorite Christmas cookie was baked and stored on the front porch, her rendition of a walk-in refrigerator. If any were left after the sneak visits to the porch, plates of cookies were handed out when leaving.

A tall, handsome hard-working man arrived one summer to help on the farm, by the name of Dale Mellmann. They quickly fell in love and married December, 1953. To this union, four children were born. Tragically, Marjorie became a young widow. Don Risting came into her life and shared the life she had begun. They were married in August, 1967. A son was born to this family.