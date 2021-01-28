Marjorie Anne (Nelson) Erickson

September 14, 1930 - January 23, 2021

Marjorie Anne (Nelson) Erickson died on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the North Idaho Hospice in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Marjorie was born on September 14, 1930 in Blue Earth, Minnesota to Oscar and Lucille Nelson. Being raised on a farm, Marjorie enjoyed and was active in the 4-H Club in Blue Earth. Marjorie graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1948. While completing her Home Economics Degree at Iowa State University, she met her husband, Arlo Erickson. Marjorie and her husband Arlo were married in 1952.

Marjorie was very involved in the lives of her children serving as a Methodist Youth Fellowship sponsor, helping with their 4-H projects, and a host of other activities. As her kids grew older, she would travel long distances to see their college wrestling meets and tournaments. Marjorie taught Home Economics at Clear Lake Junior High School in the 1970s. Marjorie was an active member in the Christian Women's Bible Fellowship during her years in Clear Lake.