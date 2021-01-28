Marjorie Anne (Nelson) Erickson
September 14, 1930 - January 23, 2021
Marjorie Anne (Nelson) Erickson died on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the North Idaho Hospice in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Marjorie was born on September 14, 1930 in Blue Earth, Minnesota to Oscar and Lucille Nelson. Being raised on a farm, Marjorie enjoyed and was active in the 4-H Club in Blue Earth. Marjorie graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1948. While completing her Home Economics Degree at Iowa State University, she met her husband, Arlo Erickson. Marjorie and her husband Arlo were married in 1952.
Marjorie was very involved in the lives of her children serving as a Methodist Youth Fellowship sponsor, helping with their 4-H projects, and a host of other activities. As her kids grew older, she would travel long distances to see their college wrestling meets and tournaments. Marjorie taught Home Economics at Clear Lake Junior High School in the 1970s. Marjorie was an active member in the Christian Women's Bible Fellowship during her years in Clear Lake.
Marjorie enjoyed travel with her husband Arlo to Europe and Australia. Marjorie and Arlo moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho in 1985 where they made their home. Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Arlo. Marjorie is survived by her sister Catherine Rupner, Freehold, New Jersey. Four children, Dick (Marcy) of Tonganoxie, Kansas, Bob (Colette) of Hayden, Idaho, Don (Becky) of Ames, Iowa and Dawn (David) Stotlar of Windsor, Colorado. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Marjorie was a devout Christian woman and she had a deep relationship with God. Her last words on earth were “In Christ's Precious Name, Amen”. She wanted others to know that she was at peace leaving this earth.
The family suggests that any memorials be given in Marjorie Erickson's name to a charity of your choice.
