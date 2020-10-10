Marjorie Ann Mueller

September 27, 1935-September 17, 2020

Marjorie (Marge) Ann Krieger Mueller passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020, at her home in Burien, Washington, at age 84. Marge was born in Mason City, Iowa, to George and Dorothy Krieger. A graduate of Mason City High School, she attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, before graduating from the University of Washington in 1966 with a BFA in Commercial Design.

Marge, an avid outdoorsperson and mountaineer, spent many years as a commercial illustrator at Boeing for several years after moving to Washington in the 1950s. Later, Marge left the corporate life to combine her artistic skills with her outdoor and mountaineering interests, joining the staff at Mountaineers Books in the 1980s, acting first as production manager, then art director.

Marge met Ted Mueller in 1965 and after numerous outdoor adventures together, Marge and Ted's relationship blossomed and the couple were married on December 24, 1966. After their children, Craig and Heidi, were born, Marge and Ted focused less on mountaineering and more on boating the region's waterways, particularly around Washington's San Juan Islands.