× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie A. Ryan

(1940-2020)

Marjorie A. Ryan, 80, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, and entered her heavenly home, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday August 15, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, Mason City. Pastor Tim Moore will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Continental Baptist Missions, 11650 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341.

Marjorie was born on February 12, 1940, in Forest City, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Amanda Adams. She married Wayne Ryan on August 30, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA

She was a restaurant owner, cake decorator, seamstress and homemaker. She loved all kinds of crafts, especially embroidery and baking. She was active on the decorating committee with the Mason City, Christian Women's Connection.

Marjorie accepted the Lord as her Savior, and was baptized in 1974, and became active in her church, serving on many committees, and teaching Sunday School.