Marjorie A. Ryan
(1940-2020)
Marjorie A. Ryan, 80, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, and entered her heavenly home, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Per her wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday August 15, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, Mason City. Pastor Tim Moore will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Continental Baptist Missions, 11650 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341.
Marjorie was born on February 12, 1940, in Forest City, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Amanda Adams. She married Wayne Ryan on August 30, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA
She was a restaurant owner, cake decorator, seamstress and homemaker. She loved all kinds of crafts, especially embroidery and baking. She was active on the decorating committee with the Mason City, Christian Women's Connection.
Marjorie accepted the Lord as her Savior, and was baptized in 1974, and became active in her church, serving on many committees, and teaching Sunday School.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Wayne; daughters, Dawn Buringrud (Mike), of St. Ansgar; and Brenda Robles, of Muscatine; sons, Monte Ryan (Gail), of Muscatine; and Randy Ryan (Sheila) of Richmond Hill, GA; brothers, Richard Adams (Julie) of Kensett; and Robert Adams of TX; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Adams, a son-in-law Carlos J. Robles, and a nephew.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.