Marion P. Andersen

March 21, 1928 - October 30, 2019

MASON CITY: Marion P. Andersen, 91, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Friday with a scripture wake at 5:30 PM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Marion was born March 21, 1928 the daughter of John and Hedy (Bubik) Nozicka in Mason City, Iowa. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated from Mason City High School in 1945. On August 16, 1947 Marion was united in marriage to Ernest Andersen at St. Joseph' s Catholic Church in Mason City. To this union four children were born.

Marion's career as an LPN put her in touch with many people over time, she had very caring and generous spirit that was evident to all her patients. She loved to tend to her flower gardens and help her husband tend to the bees. Marion enjoyed quilting, fishing with Ernest and family in Northern Minnesota and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and most recently great grandchildren.

Those thankful for having shared in Marion's life include her children, Paula (Wendell) Klemesrud, Susan (Leslie) Steenblock, Marc Andersen, Brian (Melanie) Andersen; grandchildren, Andrew (Twyla) Steenblock, Kathryn (Matt) Taylor, Joe Klemesrud, Matthew Andersen, Kristen (Ryan) Driscoll; nine great grandchildren, Madison, Alexis, Brian, Colten, Kameren, Ella, Raven, Layla, Ava; and many nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ernest; infant twin brothers and brother, Ben Nozicka.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 2
Service
Saturday, November 2, 2019
10:00AM
Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church
714 North Adams
Mason City, IA 50401
