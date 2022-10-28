Mario Adam Marth

March 17, 1984-October 23, 2022

CHARLES CITY-Mario Adam Marth, 38, of Charles City, IA died on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home, 401 Blunt St, Charles City. A funeral service with a one hour prior visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S Main St, Charles City. Pastor Russ Leeper will be officiating with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Mario was born on March 17, 1984 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and adopted when he was in 2nd grade by John and Marcella (Arispe) Marth. Mario attended school in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 2003. Growing up he had two siblings, Craig and Kim and they all enjoyed playing Uno, Dominos, video games, water guns and basketball. Mario also was involved in little league, track and baseball as an adolescence. He was an avid reader and liked the Red Wall Series by Brian Jacques and books related to Greek and Roman Mythology. His favorite class in high school was cooking class and he knew how to make a good chili.

Mario had a great sense of humor and was known to sometimes play pranks. He liked music, especially rap and watching movies such as: Coco, The Fast and the Furious, The Godfather and The Last of the Mohicans. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were: Notre Dame football, New York Yankees baseball, North Carolina basketball and Minnesota Vikings professional football.

Mario worked for Sparbo in New Hampton, Stellar in Mason City and most recently, Winnebago in Charles City. He was a lover of nature and animals. Mario was very proud of his Guatemala heritage and represented that with a Guatemala flag tattoo on his arm. Mario had many friends; he was enjoyable to be around and very likeable.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, John and Marcella Marth; brother, Craig Monroe; sister, Kim (Justin) Hall; nephews, Alex and Aidan Monroe; aunts and uncles: Mary Starkey, Sylvia Jiminez, Frank Arispe, Pete Arispe, Carmen Arispe, Mary (John) Ginder, Marlene Marth, Dan (Selma) Marth and Gary (Sandy) Marth and many cousins and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mario A. Marth GiveSendGo

Account to help his family with unexpected medical and funeral expenses. The link for his GiveSendGo can be accessed on our website at the bottom of his obituary.

