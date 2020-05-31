Marina Pallais

Marina Godoy de Pallais
December 23, 1920-May 26, 2020
MASON CITY -- Marina Godoy de Pallais, 99, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Mason City with her daughter by her side.
Marina's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving.
Marina is the daughter of Arturo and Lucila (Armijo) Godoy, and was born in Somoto, Nicaragua on December 23, 1920. She grew up in Nicaragua where she was raised by her mother and sisters after the death of her father when she was only six months old.
On December 20, 1945 Marina was united in marriage to Colonel Alvaro Edmond Pallais in Somoto; together they were blessed with six children, Minon, Daniel, Alvaro, Carlos Ivan, Maria Desiree, and Roberto. Alvaro Edmond's military career found the family living in many different areas of Nicaragua throughout the years.
In 1979 after the death of her husband Marina joined her daughter and son in law, Minon and Ernie, and their family in Pueblo, CO. Faith and family were everything to Marina; she cherished the opportunity to live with Minon and family and to help raise her grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren. Eventually the family moved to Iowa, settling in Mason City.
Although Marina encountered great struggles during her years, Marina always wore a smile and looked to the bright side of life. Her faith and devotion guided her and provided the foundation to build her family.
Those grateful in sharing in her life include her children, Minon (Ernie) Martinez, Mason City, Fr. Daniel Pallais, Panama, and Carlos Ivan (Myra) Pallais, Santa Rosa, CA; beloved grandchildren. Wendy, Ernie-Lee, Derrick, and Edmond Martinez, and Vicky, Mayra, Andres, and Alejandro Pallais; great grandchildren, Dese and Noah; as well as other great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Marina is preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Alvaro Edmond Pallais; children, Maria Desiree, Alvaro, and Roberto Pallais; grandson, Ernie-Lee Martinez; her parents, Arturo and Lucila; and sisters, Lucila, Elsa, and Haydee.
A huge heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Heritage Care Center for the loving care provided to Marina and for encouraging her to thrive during her time at Heritage.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
