Marina Pallais

Marina Godoy de Pallais

December 23, 1920-May 26, 2020

MASON CITY -- Marina Godoy de Pallais, 99, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Mason City with her daughter by her side.

Marina's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving.

Marina is the daughter of Arturo and Lucila (Armijo) Godoy, and was born in Somoto, Nicaragua on December 23, 1920. She grew up in Nicaragua where she was raised by her mother and sisters after the death of her father when she was only six months old.