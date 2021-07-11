Marilyn Uilk Portis-Monahan
May 25, 1933-July 7, 2021
MASON CITY-Marilyn Uilk Portis-Monahan, 88, passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City, IA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Pastor Curtis Snell officiating. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Family suggests that memorials be sent to Mrs. Randy Beenken at the address of 3406 200th Ave, Titonka, IA, 50480.
Marilyn was born on May 25, 1933, in Des Moines, IA the daughter of Hazel Uilk. She was raised by her foster parents Darlene and Herman Andresen, of Terril. She was baptized and confirmed at the country Lutheran Church in Wallingford, IA. As an adult, she was baptized again at the St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA. Marilyn was married to Kenneth Portis for 33 years, from this union they were blessed with five children.
Her career life was spent working at the Sugar Beet Plant, White Farm, and then Minnesota Rubber until her retirement. She often helped deliver the Globe Gazette and was a crew leader for walking beans. Marilyn was an active part of the community serving as a Boy Scout/Cub Scout/Girl Scout leader, a member of The Moose, Home League, Pond Associates, Senior Center as well as several church committees. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army, Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Horsemen of Iowa, 4-H Club, and Head Start of Mason City.
Marilyn's favorite pastimes were cooking, baking, gardening, camping, fishing, working on her pond, country dancing, attending horse shows, watching her favorite stock car driver #59 race, and was an avid recycler. She always challenged herself to make dozens of entries for the fair's food competition and usually won. She was often found decorating cakes, cookies, canning salsa and tomatoes for her family and special occasions.
Those left to cherish memories of Marilyn are her children, Connie (Ben Thomas) Wagner, Barb (Bernie Smith) Portis, Larry (Linda Haberer) Portis, and Becky (Randy) Beenken; grandchildren, Amie Portis, Andrew (Sarah) Portis, Holly (Josh) Borchardt, Katie Portis, Megan (Parker) Boyd, Brandon and Brooke Wagner, Stephen (Monica) Michael, and Amber Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Kasey and Sydney Pfullmann, Dillon and Mattie Borchardt, Jordae Portis, Jack and Quinn Portis, Asher and Ahna Boyd; granddog, Emmi Beenken; foster siblings, Connie (Dwayne) Sidles, Darla (Mike) Crosser, Bill (Leslie) Andresen, Andy (Sharon) Andresen; many nieces and nephews; best friends Verna and Randy Escobedo; as well as countless extended family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Portis and Martin Monahan; her son, Gary Portis; foster parents, sisters Jeannie Webb and Sue Erickson; and her beloved dog Melvin.
Family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of North Iowa and the staff at Heritage Care Center for their kindness during Marilyn's final journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.