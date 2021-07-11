Marilyn Uilk Portis-Monahan

May 25, 1933-July 7, 2021

MASON CITY-Marilyn Uilk Portis-Monahan, 88, passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Pastor Curtis Snell officiating. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Family suggests that memorials be sent to Mrs. Randy Beenken at the address of 3406 200th Ave, Titonka, IA, 50480.

Marilyn was born on May 25, 1933, in Des Moines, IA the daughter of Hazel Uilk. She was raised by her foster parents Darlene and Herman Andresen, of Terril. She was baptized and confirmed at the country Lutheran Church in Wallingford, IA. As an adult, she was baptized again at the St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA. Marilyn was married to Kenneth Portis for 33 years, from this union they were blessed with five children.