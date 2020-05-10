Marilyn Sheahan

April 10, 1929-May 8, 2020
SHEFFIELD -- Marilyn Darlene (Schultz) Sheahan, 91, of Sheffield, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center. Family graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 15 at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion St. John Lutheran Church at a later date. Those who wish may send a memorial to Zion St. John Lutheran Church or the organization of your choice in Marilyn's memory.
Marilyn Darlene Schultz was born April 10, 1929 in rural Grafton to John Herman and Rosa Anna Lena (Walk) Schultz. She grew up with her two sisters on the family farm two miles west of Grafton. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Grafton High School in 1946. During her high school years she played 6 on 6 girls basketball and was a cheerleader for the boys team.
She was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. She graduated from Wartburg College with a two-year teaching degree in 1948. During college, she worked part time jobs at the grocery store in Grafton, and she and sister Bonnie worked one summer as reservation clerks at a hotel in Chicago.
Marilyn began her teaching career at Keystone, Iowa where she taught elementary students. She moved to Sheffield in the fall of 1950 and taught 1 st or 2 nd grade until 1957. She was a full-time homemaker and kept the books for Sheahan Chevrolet from 1964-1999.
On July 17, 1953 Marilyn was united in marriage with John Parke (Jack) Sheahan at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. To this union two children were born, Jacolyn Anne and John Parke II.
Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved attending their music and sports events. She enjoyed traveling and the family remembers many car trips to 45 of the 50 states. She and Jack traveled to St. Lucia, Puerta Vallarta and Florida on Chevrolet trips. They also traveled to the Western U.S. and Canada in 2001. One of the most enjoyable family trips was to the Sheahan family reunion in Roanoke, VA in 1997.
Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge, Bible study, the F and S Study Club, quilting, reading, watching sports on TV especially her beloved Chicago Cubs and their World Series win in 2016. Her friends and neighbors were a huge and important part of her life. She loved to be busy and active.
One of her happiest days was celebrating their 50 th Wedding Anniversary in 2003. Another momentous occasion was celebrating her 90 th birthday in 2019. She was so happy to see so many friends, relatives and former students who came to wish her well.
Marilyn was active in her adopted hometown of Sheffield and served on many church and civic organizations. She was a long-time member of Zion St John Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and as a Bible School and Sunday School teacher. She was active in church circles and Bible Studies, as well as working for funerals, folding newsletters and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was an active member of Unit 277 Harlow Ray Massee Legion Auxiliary for 60 years. She was unit president, vice president, membership chair for many years and also served as a county officer as well. She was an election official for many years, worked for the assessor's office, worked for the 1980 census and served on the Sheffield Library Board. She was an active member of the Franklin County Democratic Party.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jackie (Tom) Burk, Goodell; John (Leigh) Sheahan, Roland; grandchildren; Ryan (Robyn) Paulsen, Belmond; Jordan (Elizabeth) Sheahan, Iowa Falls; Jacob (Jenscie) Sheahan, Story City; Ali Jo Sheahan, Cedar Falls; Phil (Laura) Burk, Holstein; Nathan (Cindel) Burk, Garner; great grandchildren: Brody, Griffin, and Blaze Paulsen; Myles and Margaret Sheahan; Emma and Ezekiel Sheahan; Kyle, Drew and Ben Burk; Nora and Jade Burk; brother-in-law: Wallace Brunsvold, Rochester, MN; sister-in-law: Mary Virginia (Ginger) Hopp, Marietta, GA; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Jack; her parents, sisters Maxine Walk and Bonnie Brunsvold, brother Clyde in infancy, brothers-in-law Robert Smith, Stan Hopp and Rueben Walk.
