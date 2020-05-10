Marilyn Sheahan

On July 17, 1953 Marilyn was united in marriage with John Parke (Jack) Sheahan at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. To this union two children were born, Jacolyn Anne and John Parke II.

Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved attending their music and sports events. She enjoyed traveling and the family remembers many car trips to 45 of the 50 states. She and Jack traveled to St. Lucia, Puerta Vallarta and Florida on Chevrolet trips. They also traveled to the Western U.S. and Canada in 2001. One of the most enjoyable family trips was to the Sheahan family reunion in Roanoke, VA in 1997.

Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge, Bible study, the F and S Study Club, quilting, reading, watching sports on TV especially her beloved Chicago Cubs and their World Series win in 2016. Her friends and neighbors were a huge and important part of her life. She loved to be busy and active.

One of her happiest days was celebrating their 50 th Wedding Anniversary in 2003. Another momentous occasion was celebrating her 90 th birthday in 2019. She was so happy to see so many friends, relatives and former students who came to wish her well.