March 31, 1930-August 28, 2019
BUFFALO CENTER --- Marilyn Naomi Murra went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 89 years old at the Lake Mills Care Center surrounded by her loving family. A visitation honoring Marilyn's life will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center followed by a private family service at 11:30 AM.
Marilyn was born on March 31, 1930, in Grafton, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Herman and Laura (Wahl) Schmidt. The highlight of her high school years was being high scorer on the girls Basketball team. She worked at her parents Hiway Grill in Manly, Iowa where she met her husband. John Murra Jr. They lived in Buffalo Center where she was employed by the Dairy Sweet and later the Buffalo Center Vet Clinic.
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed embroidering, knitting, sewing, playing cards, shopping and their fishing trips up North. In her retirement they enjoyed going to Texas for the winter. Family was everything to Marilyn, she enjoyed going to her children and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She will be missed more then she knows, but her family is grateful for the time spent together.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri (Gary) Johnson of Elmore, MN, Sheila (Doug) UIfers of Corvallis, OR, Leigh Murra of Forest City, IA, Harold (Martha) Murra of White House, TN, and Joy (Robby) Gelhaus of Lakota, IA; grandchildren, John Johnson, Jana Johnson, Kate Ulfers, Amanda Murra, Jeramiah Murra, Shane (Rebecca) Gelhaus, Samantha (Ben) Matson and Hunter Gelhaus; great-grandchildren, Payton Johnson, Frances and Everleigh Murra, and Drake and Kenley Gelhaus, and Baby Boy Matson and sister Rosalyn Allen of Marshalltown, IA and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Jr., son, Leland, sisters, Luella Schmidt, Marcella Braun, and Luetta Walk. Online condolence may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.