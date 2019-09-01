{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Naomi Murra

Marilyn Naomi Murra

March 31, 1930-August 28, 2019

BUFFALO CENTER --- Marilyn Naomi Murra went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 89 years old at the Lake Mills Care Center surrounded by her loving family. A visitation honoring Marilyn's life will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center followed by a private family service at 11:30 AM.

Marilyn was born on March 31, 1930, in Grafton, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Herman and Laura (Wahl) Schmidt. The highlight of her high school years was being high scorer on the girls Basketball team. She worked at her parents Hiway Grill in Manly, Iowa where she met her husband. John Murra Jr. They lived in Buffalo Center where she was employed by the Dairy Sweet and later the Buffalo Center Vet Clinic.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She enjoyed embroidering, knitting, sewing, playing cards, shopping and their fishing trips up North. In her retirement they enjoyed going to Texas for the winter. Family was everything to Marilyn, she enjoyed going to her children and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She will be missed more then she knows, but her family is grateful for the time spent together.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri (Gary) Johnson of Elmore, MN, Sheila (Doug) UIfers of Corvallis, OR, Leigh Murra of Forest City, IA, Harold (Martha) Murra of White House, TN, and Joy (Robby) Gelhaus of Lakota, IA; grandchildren, John Johnson, Jana Johnson, Kate Ulfers, Amanda Murra, Jeramiah Murra, Shane (Rebecca) Gelhaus, Samantha (Ben) Matson and Hunter Gelhaus; great-grandchildren, Payton Johnson, Frances and Everleigh Murra, and Drake and Kenley Gelhaus, and Baby Boy Matson and sister Rosalyn Allen of Marshalltown, IA and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Jr., son, Leland, sisters, Luella Schmidt, Marcella Braun, and Luetta Walk. Online condolence may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments