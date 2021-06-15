Marilyn McGuire Andreasen

May 18, 1931-June 12, 2021

ALGONA–A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Algona. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Algona. The funeral will be live-streamed on Algona First United Methodist Church Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/AlgonaFirstUnitedMethodistChurch/. Per Midge's request, the family ask for no flowers. If you wish to honor her memory, plant a tree.

Marilyn (Midge) McGuire Kuester Andreasen was born on May 18, 1931, in Algona, Iowa, the daughter of John T. and Zelda (Burtis) McGuire. Marilyn grew up in Algona and graduated from Algona High School. She attended Cornell College and graduated from Iowa State College with degrees in Biology and Education. She taught high school science for 2 years in Golden, Colorado.

She married Allan F. Kuester and they had three sons, Charles (Lori) Kuester, Stephen (Antoinette) Kuester and Daniel (Monique) Kuester.