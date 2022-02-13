Marilyn Mae Nuehring

November 10, 1932-February 10, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Marilyn Mae Nuehring, 89, died Thursday February 10, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Marilyn was born Nov. 10, 1932 in Mason City the daughter of Lester and Rose (Lansing) Watts. She attended Mason City Schools. Marilyn married Wilbert (Swede) Nuehring January 25, 1952. Together they farmed until he retired in 1989. They moved to Clear Lake.

Marilyn was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, was in their Quilters Guild and Dorcas Society. She belonged to the 500 Club, loving to play cards; and volunteered at the Village Store for many years in Clear Lake.

Marilyn and Swede were blessed with three children, Tim, Kurt and Becky. Marilyn is survived by her son Kurt (Kathy) Nuehring, Woodbury, MN; daughter Becky Nuehring, Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Tania (Glenn) Pauley, Solon, IA, Zack (Jenny) Nuehring, Andover, MN, Emily Nuehring, Minneapolis, MN, Abby Nuehring, St Paul, MN, Racine (Tom) Dodd, Garner, IA, Grant Wood, Tucson, AZ; seven great grandchildren, Lincoln Viet, Solon, Carson, Kathleen, Erica, and Marissa Dodd, Garner, Hailey and James Nuehring, Andover, MN, brother, Lester (Judy) Watts, Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilbert (1999), son Tim Nuehring, twin sister, Jaqueline DeMarcio, sister, Pat Argenbright and great granddaughter, Ashlyn Nuehring.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com