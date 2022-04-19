 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn M. Wenrich

Marilyn M. Wenrich

MASON CITY-Marilyn M. Wenrich, 84, of Mason City, died Friday morning, April 15, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Officiating will be Larry Day. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to contribute to the North Iowa Humane Society in Mason City.

For full obituary and picture please go to Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

