Marilyn M. Tjaden

September 6, 1939-November 21, 2022

BRITT-Marilyn M. Tjaden, 83, of Britt, entered her eternal home with her heavenly Father on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral service for Marilyn Tjaden will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss and Pastor Ethan Christofferson officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 27 4:00-6:00 at the church and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be in Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery rural Woden.

God gave Marilyn life on September 6, 1939, as the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Krause) Logemann, near Ledyard, Iowa. She was blessed to have four siblings and enjoyed an active family, church, and school life. She graduated from Woden High School and continued her education at Luther College. She worked as a church secretary in Minneapolis until God blessed her with a lifelong companion in Paul Tjaden whom she married on June 17, 1961, at Grant Lutheran Church near Woden, Iowa.

After receiving the gift of baptism as an infant, Marilyn lived her life knowing that God loved her deeply. She served in many capacities at the Woden Christian Reformed Church, in Ladies Aid, Coffee Break, as a pianist, youth group leader, and a member of various clubs. She also enjoyed getting together with her neighborhood birthday club ladies and many other friends.

Paul and Marilyn raised their three children north of Wesley where they farmed until they retired in 2003 and moved to Britt. They became active members in the Britt Christian Reformed Church. Through the years they enjoyed fishing and traveling around the country, wintering in Arizona, going on cruises, and visiting family in Taiwan.

Marilyn also loved serving her family and friends through sewing, quilting, helping with the farm work, and her gardening (she especially loved her roses!). She enjoyed learning a variety of crafts and won several ribbons at fairs. She loved ice cream, and she loved to shop, especially if there was a bargain to be found!

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Tjaden; children: Sandra (Ethan) Christofferson of Taiwan, Scott (Susan) Tjaden of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Sarah (Brett) Altman of Atlantic, Iowa; her nine precious grandchildren: Caleb Christofferson, Hannah (Wilson) Harris, Andrew Goter, Julianna (Ethan) Follon, Kira Tjaden, Morgan Altman, Abigail Altman, Isaac Altman, and Faith Altman. She is also survived by brother Duane (Marjorie) Logemann, and sisters Karen Larson, Lois (Charles) Strack, Linda (Wayne) Torgerson, numerous nieces and nephews, and many treasured extended family and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and many dearly loved extended family and friends.