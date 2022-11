CLARION-Marilyn M. (Beenken) Olsen, 71, Clarion, IA, a lifelong nurse, died, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home in Clarion. Public funeral service will be 1030 AM, Tues., Nov. 29th, at Clarion United Methodist Church, Clarion, IA. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery-Clarion. Public visitation Monday at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. from 4-730 PM and one hour prior at church Tuesday.