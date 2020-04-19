Marilyn M. Arndorfer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 30, 1950-April 16, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Marilyn May Arndorfer, 69, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

Per Marilyn's wishes, her body has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, in the near future. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Marilyn was born April 30, 1950, the daughter of Wallace “Wally” and Gladys (Gibson) Loudon. She married William “Butch” Sparks on December 23, 1969, in Boone, IA. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2000. She later married Thomas Arndorfer on August 13, 2006, in Clear Lake.

Marilyn graduated from Boone High School in 1968. She began working at Iowa State University prior to she and Butch moving to Clear Lake, where she worked for the Clear Lake School District. She also worked at Unisys, Rockwell FRC and retired from Opportunity Village in Clear Lake.