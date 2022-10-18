Marilyn Louise Just

May 21, 1928-October 14, 2022

SWALEDALE-Marilyn Louise Just, 94, of Swaledale, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Sheffield is caring for Marilyn and her family.

Marilyn was born May 21, 1928, in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Forrest LeRoy and Sara Elizabeth (Moe) Godden. She graduated from Manly High School. Marilyn furthered her education at Minneapolis Business College, graduating in April 1947, with a secretarial degree.

On April 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Alex Just in Mason City. To this union, three children were born: David, Alex and Jeanette. Marilyn worked as a secretary at Standard Oil Company and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, as well as a cook at the Methodist Camp in Clear Lake.

Marilyn was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell and was involved in many church activities, such as the church circle, Irish Fair, annual October dinner and bible study. She was also involved in the Tri-S Club in Rockwell and the 500 Marathon. Marilyn enjoyed embroidering, knitting, gardening and cooking.

Marilyn is survived by her son David (Carolyn) Just of Swaledale; granddaughter Suzanne (Dan) Schuknecht of Garner, grandson Jeff (Kelli) Just of Garner, granddaughter Karie (Blake) Arney of Des Moines; and great-grandchildren Jonathan and Jeremiah Schuknecht, Emerson and Addison Just, and Charlie Arney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alex, son Duane, daughter Jeanette, brother Forrest Godden, Jr., sister-in-law Margaret Godden and nephew Steven Godden.