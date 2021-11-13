Marilyn Lee (Dasher) Houck

August 14, 1933-November 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Marilyn Lee (Dasher) Houck, 88, of Mason City, passed away on November 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

She was born on August 14, 1933, to Frank and Agnes (Warder) Dasher. Marilyn graduated from Keota High School in Keota, Iowa. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College, Columbia, MO, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa.

Marilyn married Garvis G. Houck on September 12, 1954. They were married 59 years. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard and was a 25-years plus volunteer at MercyOne and a past president of its Auxiliary Board.

She is survived by daughters, Leigh Ann (Bill) O'Neil, Jill (Danielle) Houck and Hillary (Michael) Lunning; grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Tepper, Gregory O'Neil, Lauren and Emily Lunning; great-grandson, Hank Tepper and another great-grandchild expected soon.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Garvis G. Houck; father and stepmother, Frank (Naomi) Dasher; mother, Agnes Dasher; sisters, Donna Dawson, Barbara Robertson and her brother John L. Dasher.

A private family graveside service is planned for Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, IA.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Homestead and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Marilyn's memory to: MercyOne Ambassadors c/o MercyOne North Iowa Foundation, 1000 4th St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com