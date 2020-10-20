Marilyn L. Fjeld

April 13, 1936-October 9, 2020

LAKE MILLS-Marilyn L. Fjeld, age 84 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Joice, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A private family service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Her burial will take place at Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA, 50446 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

Marilyn LaVonne (Johnson) Fjeld was born April 13, 1936 at Thompson, IA to parents Arthur and Margaret (McClain) Johnson. She was baptized at the Thompson Methodist Church and confirmed at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Joice, IA. She attended schools at Vinje, Twin Lakes, and Emmons, and graduated from Fertile High School in 1953.

After graduation Marilyn was employed as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Mason City, and later at Jennings Produce in Hanlontown, IA.