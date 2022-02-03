Marilyn Kolbach-Garl

April 29, 1928-February 1 2022

MASON CITY-Marilyn Kolbach-Garl of Mason City passed away on Tuesday, February 1st 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Marilyn, the daughter of Jack and Tilly Kitchen, was born April 29th, 1928 in Howard, South Dakota. She was united in marriage to Robert Kolbach in Howard, South Dakota in 1948. To that union, seven children were born: Steve (Mary) Kolbach of Evergreen, Colorado, Marcia (Steve) Knebel of Iowa City, Chris (Sam) Stoltenberg of Mason City, Karen Kolbach (Jim Davis) of Camas, Washington, Barb (Tony) Nomina of Wellington, Colorado, and a son Rob (Jean) Kolbach, and Jana (Dave) Walsh. She has thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Tilly; husband, Robert, who passed in 1983; son, Rob, who passed in 1979; daughter, Jana, who passed in 2010; and her siblings, Arlene, Audrey, Dick, and Lyle. Marilyn is also preceded in death by her second husband, Butch Garl in 2009.

Marilyn will be remembered for her devotion to her family, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, bowling, and golf. She was an out-standing artist with hundreds of paintings her family will cherish forever and of course, she loved her margaritas!!

Visitation will be held from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, February 4th, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will be held at a future date at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Marilyn's family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff and healthcare providers who assisted Marilyn at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. Colonialchapels.com