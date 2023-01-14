Marilyn Joanne (Carlson) Ingebretson

May 21, 1931-December 28, 2022

Marilyn Joanne (Carlson) Ingebretson passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, in Des Moines, IA, formerly of Thornton, IA. She was 91.

She is survived by children, Mark (Tina) Ingebretson of Rochester, MN, Karen Burrier of Des Moines, IA, Janna Willardson of Forney, TX, Susan (Jim) Cramer of Orange, CA; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother-in-law, Dean (Diann) Ingebretson; brother-in-law, George Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by parents, Edward and Eva Carlson; husband of 57 years, Rev. Marlin E. Ingebretson (2010); infant son, Kent David Ingebretson (1966); and sister, Elaine Boyd (2009).

Please see her full obituary at www.IlesCares.com and check back for details of a celebration of life service planned for May 2023.