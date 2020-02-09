Marilyn Jean Tell
December 4, 1928 - February 3, 2020

Marilyn Jean (Richardson) Tell, 91, of Dayton, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton with a luncheon to follow. Pastor K. Christie will officiate. Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Marilyn was born on a farm in Yell Township rural Dayton, Iowa on December 4, 1928 to J. Laurence and Irene (Eslick) Richardson. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1946. She attended radio operators training school in Omaha and then took a position with Dr. Earl Burch in Fort Dodge. Marilyn worked for years as the bookkeeper for the family business, Tell Well Company of Dayton.

She was united in Holy Matrimony on August 13, 1948 to George Wayne Tell in a ceremony held at Grace Methodist Church in Dayton. Marilyn was the loving mother of four children: Holly Collette (Pastor Warren) Egebo of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Kristen Elaine Tell, formerly of Clive, Iowa; Stuart Wayne (Terri Knutson) Tell of Mason City; and Russell Warren (Marsha Peterson) Tell of Ankeny, Iowa.

Marilyn enjoyed being a lifelong member of the Dayton United Methodist Church, gardening, and playing musical instruments.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, George Wayne Tell; her beautiful daughter, Kristen Elaine Tell; her parents, J. Laurence and Irene (Eslick) Richardson; her brother Merrill Richardson; and sister Phyllis Norine. She is survived by her children: Holly Collette (Pastor Warren) Egebo of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Stuart Wayne (Terri Knutson) Tell of Mason City; and Russell Warren (Marsha Peterson) Tell of Ankeny. Her Grandchildren: Melanie Egebo (Tony) Gallina of Alburtis, Pennsylvania; Brett (Silas Flores) Egebo, Chicago, Illinois; Derreck Tell (with great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Gunner) of Mason City; and Jarrod (Lindsey) Tell (with great-grandchildren Lynnlee and new born twins Emrynn and Ellias) of Mason City; Jilann (Michael Armstrong) Tell of Cedar Rapids; Rachel (Joel) Tell Sasek of Ames; Cathryn Tell of Des Moines; Breanne Tell (Jordan) Dingbaum of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by of eleven great-grandchildren; many step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren, and Brother in Law, Ray Norine of Gowrie, Iowa.

Her tender heart and her friendly smile will long be remembered and cherished by those who knew her.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Carson - Stapp Funeral Home
406 3rd St. NE
Dayton, IA 50530
Feb 10
funeral service
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
United Methodist Church
107 3rd St NW
Dayton, IA 50530
