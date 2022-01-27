Marilyn J. Bang

Marilyn J. Bang, age 85 of Hudson, Wisconsin, formerly of rural Joice, Iowa, died on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation for Marilyn will be on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to Church of the Lutheran Brethren, PO Box 655, 1020 W. Alcott Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221