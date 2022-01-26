Marilyn J. Bang

Marilyn J. Bang, age 85 of Hudson, Wisconsin, formerly of rural Joice, Iowa, died on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation for Marilyn will be on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to www.stcroixhospice.com

