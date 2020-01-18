Marilyn "Becky" Wymore

Following her retirement in 1990, the couple enjoyed numerous trips to Arizona. Becky loved to golf, and looked forward to trips to the casino. She could often be found reading a good book, or spending time studying her bible. She had a talent for handy work and many of her cross stitching and needle points were gifted to her family. Most of all, Becky loved her family. She looked forward to time with grandkids and creating fun filled summers spent around their backyard pool. Her proper, loving spirit will be missed by all.