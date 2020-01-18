Marilyn "Becky" Wymore
June 9, 1928 - January 15, 2020
Marilyn "Becky" Wymore, 91, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Country Meadow Place, with her loving family at her side.
A Memorial Service for Becky will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Paul Boostrom of First Christian Church officiating. Becky will be inniched beside her husband, Jerry, in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
Marilyn "Becky" Roberts was born June 9, 1928 in Oskaloosa, IA the daughter of Robert and Bess (Martin) Roberts. Growing up in Oskaloosa Becky attended and graduated from Oskaloosa High School. She married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Wymore on January 12, 1952 in Freeport, IL. The couple moved during Jerry's military service, eventually making their home in Mason City. They were blessed with two sons, Robert and Brent. Becky worked in various office positions and for eight years ran the Maid-Rite beside her husband Jerry. For 15 years she worked at AC Nielsen's in Mason City.
Following her retirement in 1990, the couple enjoyed numerous trips to Arizona. Becky loved to golf, and looked forward to trips to the casino. She could often be found reading a good book, or spending time studying her bible. She had a talent for handy work and many of her cross stitching and needle points were gifted to her family. Most of all, Becky loved her family. She looked forward to time with grandkids and creating fun filled summers spent around their backyard pool. Her proper, loving spirit will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Wymore and Brent (Toni) Wymore all of Mason City; grandchildren, Rob (Jennifer) Wymore and their children, Caelor and Gage, Lindsay (Shannon) Samuelson and their children, Lucas and Rylie, Nick (Lauren) Wymore and their children, Jude, Ethan, and Louis, Jill Thompson and her children, Bailey and William, and Katie (Chuck Kennis) Wymore and their daughter Nora; a brother, Dick (Erma) Roberts of Las Vegas, NV; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those greeting her in Heaven are her husband of 60 years, Jerry; her parents, Robert and Bess; and a brother, Larkin Roberts and his wife Barbara.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
