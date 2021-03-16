Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr

July 19, 1941-March 13, 2021

BUFFALO CENTER-A funeral service for Marilyn Stohr will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Both the funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes.Org

Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr was born July 19th, 1941 in Buffalo Center, IA to Benjamin and Frances (Lubben) Aukes. Marilyn graduated from Woden High School in 1959 and continued her education at Hamilton Business School in Mason City, IA.

On October 7, 1960, Marilyn married Edgar Stohr. Marilyn and Ed farmed together for 53 years near Bancroft, Iowa, and Fairmont, Minnesota, and Elmwood, WI, where they resided for 36 years. Additionally, Marilyn was an Administrative Assistant for East Chain School District in East Chain, MN as well as a successful Realtor in Ellsworth, WI. In 2013, Marilyn retired to Buffalo Center, IA where she was blessed by the friendships of so many within the community.